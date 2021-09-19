Speed, convenience, power – the main focus of Apple's latest iPad mini ad

Here's a look back at some ads that made their debut alongside products at the recent Apple event in California.
Apple’s latest iPad mini ad focuses on three main things – speed, power, and convenience. Set to the song Don’t Fence Me In by Amyl and The Sniffers, it shows a range of use cases for the product. Equipped with a powerful A5 bionic chip, a 12 megapixel back camera and other features, iPad mini is being touted as a mean, mobile beast.
The updated version of iPad mini was unveiled at the recent Apple event in California last week. During this event, the company also unveiled Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With every Apple event comes a range of ads for these new products, and this year was no exception.
The ad for iPhone 13 caught everyone's attention. At the beginning of the ad, as the delivery executive walks out, people were quick to notice RD Burman’s 1971 song Dum Maro Dum playing in the background of the launch advertisement.
The Apple Watch Series 7 ads were equally entertaining. In an ad titled Introducing the Apple Watch Series 7, we see the different ways in which a person can use the watch, especially to find out health and sporting stats. Voiced by American actor Ty Burrell (who played Phil Dunphy in Modern Family), the ad sees the watch answering questions such as – How fast was that tennis serve? What’s my blood oxygen level? Can I get some help meditating?
A shorter 50-second ad emphasises on how durable the watches are – in addition to coming with a bigger display. To illustrate these two points, we see a rider fall off his bicycle and hit the ground in slow motion as the watch stays undamaged even on impact.
There's also a new ad for Apple's Fitness+ workout program. The ad aims to take people through the nitty-gritty of the fitness program – emphasising on how important it is to show up. The voice-over makes comparisons to regular fitness clubs, referencing memberships, locker rooms, fees, trainers, and so on.
Apple first launched its Fitness+ program in December 2020 with an aim to bring studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Staying within the ecosystem of Apple products, these workouts can be measured and monitored by incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch.
During the event this year, Apple announced that the Fitness+ program will also introduce guided meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime; and pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type, on September 27.