Spice Secrets brings pickles and Chutneys to spotlight in new campaign

Spice Secrets has launched its first commercial, bringing back the nostalgic flavours of pickles and chutneys.

The campaign connects with those familiar with these traditional tastes while introducing younger audiences to their authenticity. The brand aims to revive forgotten flavours for a new generation.

“Guzre dinon ko thoda sa chakh lo is all about rekindling the small joys of life that we used to savour in a pre-tech world. It’s about the summer vacations that was the high point of the year. And the young cousins stealthily stealing the jar of grandma’s pickle and relishing it till the fingers go dry in the secret hideout in the ancestral home”, says Sukumar Menon, founder and creative head, Black Swan Life.

Karan Shah, director, Society Tea says, “Pickles and Chutneys are not mere condiments, they bring the food alive and therefore have a lasting memory attached to them. We wanted to build on that.”

Credits

Agency - Black Swan Life

Creative head, writer, director and voice over - Sukumar Menon

Sr. accounts manager - Prathyush Menon

Production house - TWISM Productions

Producers - Raman Lamba & Shona Urvashi Lamba

Executive producer - Natasha Baig

Cinematographer - Sachin Pillai

Editor - Manvir

Music - Puneet Samtani