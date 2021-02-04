Spicetree Design Agency bags the design mandate of Welspun One Logistics Parks

The account was won after multi-agency pitch.
Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), India’s answer to the future of warehouses, has awarded Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) with its complete design mandate. Sailing through the multi-agency pitch process, SDA, the Mumbai-based popular marketing agency bagged this account and will handle all its design requirements across all platforms and mediums.
Following the alliance, SDA will now take care of Welspun One Logistics Parks’ design requirements, in line with their thoughts, vision, and strategy, and developing it to perfectly capture their sentiments regarding logistics parks. SDA looks forward to adding to the glory of this prestigious client, their creativity and brilliance of communication skills.
Commenting on the collaboration, Priyanka Kapoor, MD’s Office - communication & strategy, Welspun One says, “SDA has a great body of work and we were looking for a design partner whose creative vision matched ours. We are happy to appoint SDA and look forward to a fruitful association and creating good work together.’’
Elated on bagging this new account, Shiraz Khan, Founder & Director, SDA says, “Creativity with courage, innovation, and perspective, has always been our vision. WOLP is a premier organization, backed by the world-class Welspun Group, and is steadily etching a strong footprint in the sphere of logistics. We look forward to help them move up the ladder of growth with ease, powered by our solid expertise and effective solutions.”
The only warehousing platform backed by a global conglomerate - the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, WOLP is an integrated fund, asset, and development management organization, designed to deliver institutional Grade A logistics parks across India. Welspun One Logistics Parks’ endeavour is to be their stakeholders’ partners and trailblazers by going above and beyond the ask through ceaseless exploration and consistent innovation. WOLP’s strength lies in choosing strategic locations to build the warehouses of tomorrow, today, and reduce operational burdens, while elevating the logistics ecosystem.
Spicetree Design Agency, the 16 years old multi-faceted agency shines in its gamut of services offered in the design, digital and development spheres. Their dedication, brainstorming, strategy, and tech-based communication skills weaved into the rich experience, creates and stimulates the client’s growth opportunities in the best possible way.