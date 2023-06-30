Spicetree Design Agency & Triton Communications bags digital marketing mandate for Girnar Tea

SDA will work towards enhancing Girnar's brand visibility and engagement by implementing a series of key steps.
Spicetree Design Agency (SDA), the digital marketing agencies, has won the digital marketing mandate from Girnar Tea. SDA will work towards enhancing Girnar's brand visibility and engagement by implementing a series of key steps.
Apart from curating and promoting relevant posts on the brand's social media pages, SDA will utilize platforms like Meta to generate increased awareness and interaction. This concerted effort will help create a buzz surrounding Girnar on various social media channels.
Speaking about this, Shiraz Khan, founder / director of Spicetree Design Agency (SDA), said, "We are delighted and excited to have won the mandate for Girnar Tea. They are a legacy brand, and this is a prestigious win for SDA. Our approach for them will involve a sequential progression, starting with enhancing brand visibility and engagement on social media platforms, then a gradual transition towards driving sales through targeted conversion campaigns."
Furthermore, the Spokesperson for Girnar Food & Beverages said, "We have liked the plan for Girnar shared by SDA and are confident that they will execute campaigns for us in a very organized manner. This will enable us to improve our visibility and acquire a larger customer base. We are looking forward to this association."
SDA aims to introduce captivating content, including engaging posts and reels, to attract further attention to the brand. Additionally, the strategy involves collaborating with influential individuals who can assist in amplifying the brand's reach. SDA will also introduce enticing offers and implement conversion campaigns to boost sales with a more assertive approach. The aim is to foster a vibrant community of tea enthusiasts on Instagram.
Founded by Shiraz Khan, SDA has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of the most reputed integrated digital solutions agencies with offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai in India and international offices in the USA. Over the years, the venture has steadily but effectively broadened its horizons from graphic designing to digital marketing -- with the philosophy of complementing creatives with science.