Spikes Asia 2022 announces jury

Prerna Mehrotra, Anupama Ramaswamy, Nitin Mantri, Rahul Matthew are among the Indian jury members of the Asia Pacific's awards.
The Spikes Asia Awards are Asia Pacific's awards for excellence in creative communications and marketing effectiveness, celebrating the very best in creativity across the region. They are the benchmark by which the region’s creativity is measured.
The awards have recently announced its jury memebers. 13 Indian members across various agencies have made it to the Spikes Jury list, this year.
These include Prerna Mehrotra, CEO Media, dentsu APAC; Sindhuja Rai, Senior Director, Global Media Investment and AMEA Consumer Experience, Mondelez International, GLOBAL; Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB; Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM; Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide; Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative; Manasi Sheth, Art Director, Denstu Creative; Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group, Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, AvianWE; Priya Shivakumar, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson; Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group; Satbir Singh, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Thinkstr and Vikash Chemjong, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil WW.
Each year, much interest is focused on the winners of Spikes Asia. The campaigns, agencies, clients, networks and countries that have been successful are given a platform across the region. But before there are winners, there’s judging. Enormous consideration is given to who will judge the work and how.
Guided by the Jury President, judges review and debate entries in the shortlist before voting on whether they consider each a Gold, Silver or Bronze winner, or Shortlist only. It takes a two-thirds majority vote to claim a trophy.
After voting, results are read out and juries confirm the decisions. Candidates for Grand Prix, selected from among Gold winners, are also identified and further discussion follows before a last vote to determine the Grand Prix winner.