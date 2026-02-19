Spinny marks 10 years with ‘The Master’ campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Spinny has completed ten years in the used-car market and has launched a new campaign titled ‘The Master: India’s most-trusted and loved car home’, featuring Sachin Tendulkar.

The campaign centres on the idea of trust built over time. Through a series of films, it highlights the platform’s buying and selling processes, including fixed pricing, vehicle inspections, refurbishments and post-sale support.

According to the company, Spinny has served over five lakh customers and lists more than 10,000 refurbished cars on its platform at any given time. The communication focuses on replacing uncertainty in used-car transactions with structured evaluations and transparent pricing.

Two key aspects of the campaign spotlight the selling journey structured car evaluations and quick payments and the buying journey, which includes certified inventory and fixed pricing.

The films premiered during the India–Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and were released across YouTube, Instagram and OTT platforms.

Sachin Tendulkar said: “Excellence comes with consistency and earning trust over time. Over the last decade, Spinny has shown that when you are committed to doing things the right way, people place their faith in you. Whether you are buying a car you love or selling one you have cherished, trust makes all the difference.”

Niraj Singh, founder and CEO, Spinny, said: “From day one, our belief has been clear: trust and customer delight must always come first. Every process we build, and every promise we make, are rooted in transparency and reliability. Becoming India’s most-trusted car home is not just a milestone; it is a responsibility we carry forward every single day.”

Tanya Mahendru, creative director, who conceptualised the campaign, said: "In just a decade, Spinny has become the master of the pre-owned car industry, naturally inspired by the little master." We had to bring this theme to life with a quiet, confident sense of grandness.

Bharat Sikka, who directed the films, added: “I enjoyed spinning with Spinny.”

The campaign marks a decade of Spinny’s operations in India’s used-car segment, with the brand positioning trust and process-led transactions at the centre of its communication.