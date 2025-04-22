Spinny unveils 'God Promise' campaign with Sachin Tendulkar

Spinny, India’s leading used car platform, has launched a new campaign titled "God Promise" for the IPL season, featuring Sachin Tendulkar. The campaign emphasizes trust and commitment in the used car buying process, with Sachin Tendulkar, a strategic investor in Spinny, highlighting the brand's focus on delivering reliable services at every touchpoint.

Spinny’s new campaign, "Trust us—we mean it," highlights the company’s commitment to customers. The campaign, featuring Sachin Tendulkar, introduces a 3-year warranty with Assured+, a selection of over 10,000 cars, a 5-day moneyback guarantee, and a best price guarantee for both buyers and sellers.

"This campaign clicked with me because it's rooted in something I’ve always believed in—trust must be earned and honoured," shares Sachin Tendulkar, Spinny’s strategic investor. "With ‘God Promise,’ Spinny isn’t just making a statement. They’re making a stand—for simplicity, sincerity, and joy in car buying and selling.”

Niraj Singh, founder and CEO of Spinny, shared, “Sachin has always stood for excellence and trust—values that are deeply embedded in Spinny’s DNA. ‘God Promise’ is simply a reflection of that. We're turning those values into a clear, public commitment. This isn’t just a campaign built on specs and stats—it’s just an extension of how we work. With him as both the face and a strategic investor in Spinny, trust and quality aren’t claims—they’re givens. And that, to us, is the ultimate assurance.”

“With Sachin as the face of the brand, God Promise was the most natural derivative”, says Tanya Mahendru, creative director behind the campaigns of Spinny.

Directed by photographer and filmmaker Bharat Sikka, who added, 'Always a pleasure to work with quirky Tanya for Spinny.'

Launching across TV, digital, radio, OOH, and social during the IPL season, the campaign is already rolling out in metro cities via billboards, branded cabs and buses.