Spinz launches TVC for BB Face Talc highlighting special occasion use

Spinz, CavinKare's skincare brand, has launched a TVC campaign for Spinz BB Face Talc. Titled ‘Special Occasion Ka Special Powder’, the campaign highlights the product as a solution for enhancing radiance and confidence for any occasion.

The new Spinz BB Face Talc TVC features two young women preparing for a special occasion. One friend questions whether ordinary choices suit important events and introduces Spinz BB Talc, highlighting its skin-colored formula for light spot coverage and an instant glow. The TVC showcases the product as a solution for looking picture-perfect for any occasion.

Airing in Hindi and Telugu, the TVC will be live in key markets including- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and other Hindi-speaking regions.