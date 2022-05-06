SPNI wins Broadcaster of the Year on Day 2 of Goafest 2022

Mindshare wins Technology Agency of the Year.
On Day 2 of Goafest, the winners of the Broadcaster, Public Relations, Design, Direct & Technology, Digital & Digital Craft, and Mobile ABBY awards, were announced.
In the Broadcaster Abby category, Zee Kannada and News18 Network, Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and TV18 Broadcast won Gold metals. SPNI was the only entrant to bag two Gold metals in this category. There were a total of 5 Gold metals, 11 Silver metals, and 16 Bronze Metals. SPNI was announced as Broadcaster of the Year and no Grand Prix awards were won in this category.
There were no Gold metals awarded in the Design category. There were 6 Bronze metals and one Silver metal awarded in this category though. There were no Gold winners in the Design Craft category either. This category saw agencies win 8 Bronze Metals and 4 Silver Metals.
The Public Relations category saw FCB Group India bring home 4 Gold metals. There were 11 Silver metals, and 17 Bronze Metals awarded in this category. FCB India Group also won specialist PR agency of the year. There were no Grand Prix Awards won in this category either.
In the Digital category, there was one Gold metal, 12 silver metals and 22 bronze metals awarded. The only Gold winner in the category was won by Famous Innovations for their work for client Burger King titled ‘#Lonelynomore’. Cheil India, Mindshare, GREY Group, Tribes Communications, Fulcro, SoCheers, TLG India, Kinnect Media, Motivator, Schbang and Famous Innovations won Silver metals in this category. In this category, Cheil India won the title of Specialist Agency of the Year.
In the Direct category, FCB India won 2 Gold Metals and Famous Innovations won one Gold metal. FCB won the Gold for their entries ‘The Punishing Signal’ and ‘Two Bins Life Wins’ for brand Tata Trust. Famous Innovations won the Metal for their entry titled ‘The Applegram’ for brand Radio Zindagi. In total, there were 3 Gold winners,10 Silver winners and 17 Bronze winners in this category.
The Mobile category saw Cheil India and FCB Group India strike Gold - winning one each. Cheil won the Gold for its entry ‘Samsung Goodvibes’ for client Samsung. FCB Group India won the Gold for its entry ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ for brand The Times of India + Political Shakti. There were 2 Silver metals and 3 Bronze Metals awarded in this category.
Cheil India’s entry Samsung Goodvibes’ also earned them a Gold in the Technology category. Sangbad Pratidin was the other Gold winner in this category for the entry ‘#MaaClicks - No Selfie this Puja. 7 Silver Metals and 7 Bronze Metals were awarded in this category.
There were no Gold winners in the Digital Craft category, but this category saw 2 Silver and 3 Bronze metal winners.
In total, there were 18 Gold metals, 60 Silver Metals and 99 Bronze Metals awarded on Day 2 of the ABBY awards at Goafest 2022.