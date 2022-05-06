SPNI wins Broadcaster of the Year on Day 2 of Goafest 2022

In the Broadcaster Abby category, Zee Kannada and News18 Network, Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and TV18 Broadcast won Gold metals. SPNI was the only entrant to bag two Gold metals in this category. There were a total of 5 Gold metals, 11 Silver metals, and 16 Bronze Metals. SPNI was announced as Broadcaster of the Year and no Grand Prix awards were won in this category.