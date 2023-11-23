SportsBaazi appoints Rashid Khan as brand ambassador

The collaboration aligns with the brand's fresh image, incorporating inventive formats and user experiences to revolutionise the manner in which fans interact with sports.
SportsBaazi, the sports gaming platform, has appointed cricket playe Rashid Khan as its brand ambassador. The choice to collaborate with Rashid Khan aligns with SportsBaazi's fresh brand identity, which seeks to introduce exciting new formats and creative user experiences to revolutionise fan engagement with sports. Rashid Khan embodies the essence of Baazigar with his enthusiasm and dedication to the game.
Rashid's popularity and familiarity with the audiences will spotlight SportsBaazi’s key communication theme, 'LIVE Mein Hai Vibe.' With a focus on the Watch and Play category, Rashid's dynamic presence with his year-round showcase of skills for Afghanistan’s National Cricket team and in franchise leagues like Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), resonates well with the brand's quest for someone who is always 'LIVE' and loves to play the game all the time. His popularity as one of the most-loved foreign cricketers in India will amplify the core message of SportsBaazi – ‘Play LIVE. WIN LIVE.’
Rashid Khan shared his excitement on the partnership and said, “I am thrilled to represent SportsBaazi and be part of this unique opportunity to build spectator engagement gaming. The growth of skill-based games like Fantasy sports in India over the last seven years is nothing short of fascinating. It's an honor to see sports fans transition from mere spectators to decision-makers with the ‘LIVE’ feature based on their knowledge and understanding of the games. I am delighted to be part of SportsBaazi, a platform that celebrates every sport in India uniquely.”
Welcoming Rashid Khan, Puneet Dua, CMO and co-founder of SportsBaazi, expressed, “Rashid Khan epitomizes the Baazigar spirit and has made a mark in the world of cricket with his skill and dedication, aligning perfectly with our vision. Through this association, we aim for Rashid to inspire our users to see challenges as opportunities for achieving success. Rashid has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket, and we believe his representation will revolutionize the Online Fantasy Sports (OFS) industry.”
SportsBaazi's current users witnessed a significant rise in Rashid Khan's fame, particularly following Afghanistan's impressive performance in the 2023 World Cup. Although they didn't make it to the semi-finals, it was their most successful campaign, and Rashid's impact on the team is clear. It is undeniable that Rashid has a strong connection with fans, including SportsBaazi users, as 72% of his 8.7 million social media followers are Indians.