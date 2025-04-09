SportsBaazi celebrates the science of sports trading with Robin Uthappa in its latest campaign

SportsBaaz the sports trading platformi, has launched its latest campaign, “Ye Dil. Dimag. Data Ka Game Hai”, spotlighting World Cup winner, life coach, motivational speaker, and now sports trader, Robin Uthappa. The campaign goes beyond a promotional exercise to build awareness and trust in sports trading as a strategic, skill-based format, tapping into the emotional, intellectual, and analytical fabric of modern-day sports fans.

Launched in sync with the IPL 2025 season, the campaign positions sports trading as a new-age engagement model where fans shift from passive viewership to active participation by trading on live match moments. With Robin Uthappa at the forefront, the campaign challenges stereotypes around sports trading by showcasing the sport as a field of discipline, data, and decision-making—not just chance.

Robin Uthappa, said, “What attracted me to this campaign was the philosophy behind it. I’ve always believed that great performance on the field or in life comes down to clarity, preparation, and discipline. Sports trading is a game of insight, pattern recognition, and strategic timing. I see it as a natural evolution for the serious sports fan. If my journey can inspire even a few to explore it with the right mindset, I’ll consider it a win.”

Puneet Dua, chief marketing officer, SportsBaazi, said “This campaign is not just about awareness—it’s about sparking a movement. At SportsBaazi, our vision is to legitimize sports trading as India’s next big skill-based format. We’re building a space for serious sports fans—those who bring intellect, preparation, and strategy to their gameplay. Robin Uthappa’s evolution from cricketer to life coach to sports trader perfectly aligns with the mindset we want to cultivate -- composed, thoughtful, and data driven. With IPL 2025 energizing the nation, we’re excited to amplify this narrative across India’s sports-loving heartland.”

But Uthappa’s role goes far deeper than screen presence. In creative workshops with the SportsBaazi team, he reimagined the platform’s core slogan. “While we began with ‘Dil. Dimag. Data’, Robin added a fourth ‘D’: Discipline. That struck a chord. So much so, it became the name of our flagship podcast — Dimag. Data. Discipline — hosted in collaboration with him,” added Dua.

The campaign films will be live across digital platforms including JioCinema, YouTube, and Instagram—especially targeting Tier-II and Tier-III audiences with rising digital access and deeply passionate affinity towards sport. With IPL 2025 as the cultural backdrop, SportsBaazi is not just marketing a product, it’s championing a cultural shift, turning cricket fans into active sports traders who trade with heart, mind, and method.