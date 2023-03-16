SportsBuzz11 welcomes Nitish Rana as Brand Ambassador

Nitish Rana will feature in multi-channel marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities with SportsBuzz11.
SportsBuzz11, a leading fantasy sports platform in India, has announced that Nitish Rana, the prolific left-handed batsman, will be joining the platform as its newest brand ambassador. Nitish Rana, known for his impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket, will be the official face of SportsBuzz11.
Speaking about the association, Dashmeet Kawatra, managing director of SportsBuzz11, said, "We are delighted to have Nitish Rana as our brand ambassador. Nitish is a talented cricketer who embodies the values of sportsmanship, and we are confident that his association with SportsBuzz11 will take our platform to greater heights. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Nitish."
As part of the partnership, Nitish Rana will feature in multi-channel marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities with SportsBuzz11. He will also be a part of various online and offline events. SportsBuzz11 is gearing up to launch several exciting contests and promotions in the upcoming weeks, offering users a chance to win big while enjoying their favourite sports.
Nitish Rana's appointment as brand ambassador reflects SportsBuzz11's commitment to providing users with an immersive and engaging fantasy sports experience. With Nitish Rana on board, SportsBuzz11 users will have an excellent role model to inspire them to showcase competitive strength and skills similar to what Nitish showcases on the field. SportsBuzz11 is excited about its partnership with Nitish Rana and looks forward to achieving new heights together.