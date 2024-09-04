Sportz Village advocates for sports in schools in its new campaign

Saumil Majumdar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village, says, “Sportz Village celebrated its 21st birthday on 31st August. This was an important milestone in our mission of getting 100 million kids to play & creating champions in life. In the last 21 years, our programs have touched the lives of over 60 lakh children & youth from more than 18000 private & public schools across 22 states in India. We have partnered with over 100 brands & corporates, sports academies, federations & leagues as well as Governments, who believe in the power of sport in building healthier, happier, and more connected communities. On our 21st birthday, happy to share our biggest campaign till date - Creating Champions In Life.”