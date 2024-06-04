Spotify doubles down on playlists and personalisation in new three-ad-film campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Publicis-owned Leo Burnett has made the spots for the audio streamer.
‘There’s A Playlist For That’ told Indians Spotify had them covered for all their moods in 2019. Five years later, the Swedish audio streamer is back to remind Indians again of the power of its playlists, and the depths of personalisation they have reached courtesy of 'Spotify Mixes'.
Helpful and fun? Yes. New? No, they are not. You can date Spotify Mixes back to March 2021 when the audio streamer first revealed its existence stating: “These mixes, built with you in mind, start with the songs you like and update with songs we think you’ll love.”
Daily Mix, Spotify’s most popular personalised playlist inspired Spotify Mixes. So, how does the app create these personalised playlists?
The brand’s website reveals the answer:
Personalized playlists are different for each listener. They’re created by algorithms that look at lots of external and individual factors, including what the listener is listening to and when, which songs they're adding to their playlists, the listening habits of people who have similar tastes, and much more.
The three short ads quickly reach their point and star no celebrities, unlike the app’s early India campaigns that had Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Yashaswini Dayama promoting the several playlists on Spotify India.
It competes with YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and Ganna for audio streaming supremacy in India.
Last year in October, Spotify faced much criticism from free users because its updates severely restricted functions such as shuffle, repeat, and the ability to skip forward or backward within songs.
The app offers several paid plans for its India users starting from Rs 7 per day (mobile-only) and going all the way to Rs 179 every month for a family plan open to six accounts.