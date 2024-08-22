Spotify India and Amplified Intelligence collaborate to measure consumer attention across advertising

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative also highlighted the impact of, and relationship between mood and attention across all these advertising platforms.
Spotify India and Amplified Intelligence, have shared findings from their research that determines attention benchmarks and norms across the audio streaming platform, and other similar platforms that brands lean into, for targeted advertising. The initiative also highlighted the impact of, and relationship between mood and attention across all these advertising platforms.
Spotify has reported a 50% increase in brand uplift through its video advertising, supported by consistently high Short Term Advertising Strength (STAS) scores across various formats. The platform offers an attractive environment for advertisers, encompassing both audio and video options. Additionally, integrating advertising on Spotify with social media efforts significantly boosts campaign effectiveness, yielding an average attention score increase of 28 points compared to campaigns that rely solely on social media.
Amplified Intelligence quantified the value of Spotify’s advertising offering by capturing contextual location and mood information, and identifying how these were influenced. Providing granular insights into consumer behaviour in one of the largest markets in the world, the research findings support Spotify's ability to offer brands a proven opportunity for successfully capturing active attention in India.
Spotify measured a panel of users' attention via Amplified Intelligence’s attentionTRACE tool, across one month using data from 2,500 people in India capturing more than 7,900 ad views. Video attention was captured by facial recognition software after consent was acquired from the respondents.
Arjun Kolady, head of sales - India, Spotify said: “Most advertisers have been focusing on determining the appropriate metrics for their campaigns. New findings reveal that creativity showcased on platforms with high attention generates greater impact, ultimately leading to improved business results. Our study with Amplified Intelligence has shown the impactful nature of Spotify's ad formats and has helped to address the lack of research on visual attention in markets such as India.”
Karen Nelson-Field, founder and CEO at Amplified Intelligence, added: “One of the key challenges facing brands today is effective storytelling and identifying relevant success metrics. This becomes even more challenging with brief engagement times permeating many digital media formats. Our joint efforts with Spotify into measuring attention and identifying how audiences respond to ads proves how the metric is an ally to magnifying effectiveness and provides a canvas for brands to be able to connect to their audience.”