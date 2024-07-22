Spotify launches ‘Music, Magic Hai’ campaign in four languages

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The audio streaming platform leans into different situations that highlight the power of music in everyday life.
In an effort to highlight the role of music in listeners’ lives, across moments and relationships, Spotify launches a fresh campaign in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Reflecting the sentiment of “music, magic hai”, the new advertisements include four short films, which showcase, through simple relationships, how music unites, evokes nostalgia, bridges generational gaps, and is an enjoyable, everyday companion.
Neha Ahuja, head of marketing, Spotify India, said, “Music is a powerful medium that can transform your mood, and make and mend relationships. It has the power to make everyday moments magical. The new Spotify campaign aims to bring these emotions and moments to life, resonating deeply with Indian listeners.”
Spotify also has a new offer for its Indian users (valid till August 25), wherein users can enjoy three months of Spotify Premium at Rs 59.