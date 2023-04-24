Spotify launches new campaign to highlight its premium proposition

Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, Spotify India, said, “This year, we are focused on moving more and more users to our Premium tier with plans and payment options designed for our listeners in India, through brand partnerships, and by creating unique experiences. The new campaign highlights the importance of connections in India, and the role that music plays in bringing people together to create these moments. The situations in these films stem from daily experiences, and we hope that our listeners relate to them”.