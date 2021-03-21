Spotify promotes free podcasts as a supplement to daily chores...

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the brand's new campaign features five ad films, each highlighting storytelling from a different podcast.
Spotify India has launched a new campaign that focuses on building awareness around podcasts and the role audio content can play in a listener’s life, especially as a supplementary addition to their primary activities through the day. Based on the insight that podcasts are a great companion when your hands are busy, but the mind is free, the digital campaign highlights content across moments and genres of podcasts.
Listeners in India consume podcasts at different, yet specific moments of the day. What this means is in the morning, religious and news-based content is more popular, while learning-based content becomes more popular during the day.
Evenings transcend into storytelling, right from comedy and romance, to thriller and horror. The one common thing that binds all these podcasts together is that the listener is engaged only auditorily, usually while completing a task that may not need much mind space.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, Spotify India's new campaign features five ad films. The first one highlights the storytelling in (audio series) 'Bhaskar Bose', while the next two take you down the self-help lane with 'The Ranveer Show' and 'Gita For The Young and Restless'. Then, there’s the one for the astrology believer in you, while the last one is all about nostalgia, with 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box'. Towards the end, each film highlights that the podcasts are 'free'.
Speaking about the insight behind the campaign, Neha Ahuja, head of marketing at Spotify India, says, “We recognise that there are moments in all of our days, when physically we are busy - say, out for a run, cooking at home, driving to get some fresh air - but our minds are free at that time. Those are ideal moments for consumers to listen to a podcast."
There is no doubt that podcasts have become the new buzzword over the last few years, and more so in 2020, as people spent more time at home, and both listening and creation of audio content steadily increased in India. Spotify launched more than 30 local podcast 'Originals' during the time.
The campaign will run for a month, and will be promoted via online videos, news apps and social media platforms.
