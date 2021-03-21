Spotify promotes free podcasts as a supplement to daily chores...

Listeners in India consume podcasts at different, yet specific moments of the day. What this means is in the morning, religious and news-based content is more popular, while learning-based content becomes more popular during the day.

Evenings transcend into storytelling, right from comedy and romance, to thriller and horror. The one common thing that binds all these podcasts together is that the listener is engaged only auditorily, usually while completing a task that may not need much mind space.