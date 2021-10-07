Spotify releases third ad in series with Deepika Padukone on the first day of navratri

The ad touches upon another use that Indians have for Spotify - to stream religious songs and shlokas on auspicious days.
Spotify's latest in a series of ads featuring Deepika Padukone was recently released. Published on the first day of Navratri, the ad sees Padukone's mother telling her to switch off Spotify and play religious songs instead.
Padukone then replies that she doesn't need to switch to a different streaming app since Spotify offers those songs on its platform anyway. The ad has been released as Indians all over the country gear up to celebrate the festival of Navratri.
The previous ad saw Padukone coaching users on how to search for playslists featuring specific artists on the Spotify app. Our thoughts were reflected in the ad when Sunil, her driver remarks, “Ma’am, you should be in a Spotify ad.” Padukone looks towards us when she hears this is quite the ‘breaking the fourth wall’.
The first ad in this series features a mini celebration as Padukone finds out she is going to star in Spotify's ads. Her friend asks her to keep it a secret and she once again turns to the camera and winks, breaking the fourth wall for the second time.