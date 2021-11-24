Spotify streams Ilaiyaraaja ads on Times Square’s digital billboard

Recently, Spotify made curated playlists of Ilaiyaraaja available on its platform and was promoting this announcement through videos made by Dentsu Webchutney. Spotify went all out to promote the playlists. From the classic announcement spot to one asking Ilaiyaraaja about the tunes which spring to his mind based on different scenarios to one where his ardent fans get to listen two seconds of a tune and then guess which song it is.