Spotify taps daily commute vibes in multi-lingual ad push

Spotify has launched a new campaign focused on the role of music during daily commutes. Using the tagline “Toh aaj raaste mein kya suna?”, the campaign shows how common sounds—such as honks, ringtones, and conversations—can prompt people to start listening to music.

Neha Ahuja, director and head of marketing, Spotify India, said, “Music has the unique power to elevate the everyday. With our latest campaign, we’re showcasing how Spotify transforms routine commutes into joyful escapes—turning travel time into meaningful listening moments that move people emotionally and mentally.”