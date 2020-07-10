Spotify’s new ads harp on shared musical experiences in ‘listening together’ initiative

An ad campaign by Leo Burnett and a microsite aims to help users listen to music together from different parts of the world.
Whether you’re a Pop lover or a Rock fan, a Jazz enthusiast or a K-Pop stan, the love for discovering new global music unites us all. Listeners are not only integrating audio into their daily moods and moments, but coming together on Spotify to share their love of discovering and streaming international music. To celebrate this growing culture, Spotify had launched its ‘Listening Together’ campaign a few months ago.
To kickstart the campaign globally, Spotify introduced the Listening Together microsite in May, highlighting the power of audio and how it brings us closer together in a time when many of us are feeling apart. The microsite is a visualization of listening connections in real-time in a way that has never been done before.
Now, the brand has launched an ad campaign in India, that stems from the insight on how music is synonymous with life, and listeners across the country are listening to similar tracks in similar situations of their lives. With playlists such as ‘Today’s Top Hits’ with more than 25 million followers, ‘Global Top 50’ at over 15 million followers, and ‘Rock Classics’ with over 8 million followers globally, Spotify is bringing listeners and communities together in moments, and across emotions.
“This campaign highlights a growing culture in India where our local users are streaming the very best of music that others across the world are listening to. No matter one’s age or location, Spotify’s 4 billion playlists are the ultimate destination for all kinds of music lovers to make the music a part of their daily lives. And we have seen this with the growing popularity of playlists like Global Top 50, Today’s Top Hits, and even the old school Rock Classics, all of which have millions of followers globally”, said Neha Ahuja, head of marketing - India, Spotify.