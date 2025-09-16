Spotify’s new campaign 'Spotify Gets You' features Kareena & Saif

Spotify has unveiled a new marketing campaign featuring Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, celebrating the power of personalisation at the core of the Spotify experience. The campaign brings to life the unique connection between listeners and Spotify’s recommendations, highlighting how the platform intuitively understands individual tastes and moods.

Built around the relatable and witty theme 'Spotify gets you,' the campaign humorously explores the idea that, at times, Spotify knows you better than even your spouse. The titles of the films are spotify mixes and spotify daylist, each reflecting a unique theme inspired by the popular streaming platform's personalized music experiences. It aimed at driving feature awareness and deepening user engagement.







Launched over the weekend, the campaign is live across a wide range of digital and social media platforms that gave braod reach and high visibility among listeners.