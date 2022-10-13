SPRD bags the PR mandate for meme and experiential marketing company Wubba Lubba Dub Dub

SPRD will manage industry alliances and help the client in building thought leadership in addition to public relations.
Stories.PR.Digital go ‘Yabba Dabba Do’, has recently bagged the public relations mandate for Bengaluru-based Meme Marketing Company, Wubba Lubba Dub Dub (WLDD).
Commenting on the mandate win, Asif Upadhye, director at SPRD, states, “In a world full of routines, people seek solace in 'memes'. It’s a fun as well as challenging way to accomplish customer retention strategies by deepening the connection with your audiences. We are definitely looking forward to unfolding what this collaboration beholds.”
Creating a meme revolution in India, WLDD has helped several businesses to break through the clutter via snackable and entertaining communication models. With relatable content, they’ve introduced meme marketing to over 100+ brands so far, and have expanded their horizon as a leader in digital assets. “Everything your audience sees online leaves an imprint on them, and through an extension of tech products, our aim is to showcase how this industry can continue to be profitable, number-driven, and accessible for all. We're committed to solidifying our impressions and communications with this partnership”, adds Arihant Jain, CEO at WLDD.
Memes have gained immense popularity today and play an integral role in an organization’s marketing plan. Leveraging this strategy since inception, a startup turned pioneer of meme and experiential marketing in India, WLDD has successfully ventured into community building by expressing and engaging with audiences via a diversified meme-connect. Founded in 2018, by Arihant Jain, Jaidev Kesti, and Vivekanand Kilari, three college friends from Belgaum, WLDD have envisioned reaching greater heights with new-age meme and experiential marketing. This indicates the tremendous growth opportunity for the meme companies which would benefit from this trend.