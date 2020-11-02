Spring Marketing Capital and Equinox Films team up for Airtel Xstream Box ads

The ad illustrates the troubles that come with watching content on a small screen, urging users to switch to the Xstream Box instead.
Advertising production house Equinox Films has worked with Airtel Xstream for a new campaign ‘Jo Dekho Bada Dekho’. The campaign has been conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital and directed by Nitin Parmar (of Equinox Films). It traces the journey of users discovering Airtel Xstream as a one-stop shop for everything content-centric.
Talking about the campaign, Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing and brand officer at Bharti Airtel, says, "With Airtel Xstream, we aim to transform entertainment at home, in India. The content consumption habits have changed dramatically, with users viewing content both across linear TV and app-based new age content on mobile. Airtel Xstream enables a seamless viewing experience across both genres, on your large TV screen."
Heading the creative team, Arun Iyer, founding partner at Spring Marketing Capital, said, “Most people end up consuming content on their small screens and that is far from optimum. Which led us to the thought of 'Jo Dekho Bada Dekho'. The execution was complex, but Nitin and the team from Equinox were a delight to collaborate with in bringing this vision to life."
Illustrating the experience of directing these commercials, Parmar, director at Equinox Films, said, “The challenge, with this commercial in particular, was to visually explain the features of the product in a way that felt immersive and fun - like a roller coaster ride."
"Tonnes of conference calls with creatives, client and technicians; hundreds of hours of Zoom calls (sometimes across time zones) later, we are really happy with the end result. Airtel allows us to keep pushing our boundaries, whilst keeping the creativity intact, and that’s what we love most about working with them,” Parmar adds.
Equinox Films has catered to a wide variety of clients. Through every commercial, it has only continued to enhance its cinematic journey and created memorable ad films to add value to its clients.