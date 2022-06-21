Springfit announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as its Brand Ambassador

Nitin Gupta, executive director of Springfit said, “We are absolutely happy and excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as our brand ambassador for Springfit. We, as a brand firmly believe that the power of better sleep can rejuvenate you, uplift your mood, and act as a tonic for your overall wellbeing. We were exactly looking for a face who could identify with our motto and help us spread the right message among the masses of prioritizing sleep for your own good health. Mrs. Khan is not only a youth icon but also a fitness enthusiast who believes that it is important to adopt a correct sleep pattern for a healthy state of mind”