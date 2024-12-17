Springfit's new spot highlights uninterrupted sleep amid life’s twists

Springfit Premium Mattresses has released the second ad film of its “Neend Nahi Udegi” campaign, highlighting how its mattresses ensure peaceful sleep despite life’s unpredictability.

Advertisment

The latest film shows a young professional expecting a big salary hike while speaking with his manager. The manager warns the news might disturb his sleep, but the protagonist stays calm, crediting his Springfit Premium Mattress. When the manager reveals the hike is only 2%, the protagonist remains unfazed, showing that a Springfit mattress ensures restful sleep, no matter the situation.

Nitin Gupta, executive director of Springfit, shared insights on the campaign’s success, “The overwhelming response to the first ad film encouraged us to extend the campaign with another engaging story. This time, we’ve brought a fun twist to an everyday professional situation, showcasing how Springfit ensures your sleep remains unbothered, even in the face of unexpected news.”

Since 2022, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the face of Springfit. The “Neend Nahi Udegi” campaign focuses on digital platforms like OTT, Google video ads, Meta, and cinema advertising to reach its target audience.

S.K. Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, added, “Our campaign’s success mirrors the trust and loyalty of our customers. Springfit is not just about mattresses—it’s about delivering a luxurious sleep experience.”