Sprite onboards Sharvari as brand ambassador

Sprite India has officially announced Bollywood’s new actress, Sharvari, as its new brand ambassador. Known for her effortless and charming persona, Sharvari embodies the refreshing, young and cool attitude that Sprite stands for.

The talented actress, who is widely regarded as the best actor of her generation, has already made a mark in the industry through her films like the 100 crore blockbuster Munjya, the global streaming hit Maharaj and the gritty Vedaa, has been roped in by Sprite for its latest campaign – Sprite,Thand Rakh.

Sprite has always been known as a brand that connects with its consumers through fresh, witty thinking and a relatable approach and the brand chose this generation’s most related actor Sharvari to headline this campaign. The brand’s new campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to helping consumers stay cool in all situations.