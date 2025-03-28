Sprite’s ‘Joke in a Bottle’ gets a ‘Takadum’ remix by Yashraj Mukhate

Sprite has relaunched its ‘Joke in a Bottle’ (JIAB) campaign, introducing a new audio element. This season, the campaign features playful tunes, unique beats, and unexpected twists to enhance the experience.

Sprite has partnered with social media creator Yashraj Mukhate to add a unique audio element to its ‘Joke in a Bottle’ campaign. The collaboration features comedic soundscapes, including laugh tracks and punchlines, to enhance brand storytelling.

cSumeli Chatterjee, senior category director, sparkling flavors, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Sprite's 'Joke in a Bottle' is a seamless fusion of Gen Z subcultures, offering a witty and fun perspective on the daily routines of youth. Through Yashraj's creative brilliance, we have transformed content into a sensory experience—one that transcends traditional viewing, allowing consumers to feel and share it through a unique audible. This bold, playful reimagining of refreshment in a sonic avatar ensures Sprite remains at the forefront of trends, perfectly aligned with the passions of our consumers.”

Expressing his excitement, Yashraj Mukhate said, “Sprite has always been effortlessly cool, and this season of Joke in a Bottle brings that vibe to life in a whole new way. We’ve mixed playful beats with comedy to create something fresh and fun. It’s the kind of twist that makes you smile before you even hear the punchline.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, digital, and outdoor platforms, bringing Sprite’s vibe to audiences across the country.