Sprite’s new ad pairs spice with fizz, featuring Sharvari and Sunil Grover

Sprite, the lemon and lime-flavored beverage, has unveiled a new mealtime ritual with the launch of its latest campaign, Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka, a brand idea inspired by India’s enduring love for spice. Built around a fizzy spice-Sprite-spice loop, the campaign positions Sprite as a perfect partner to spicy food, enhancing the consumer experience by cutting through heat and unlocking more flavor in every bite.

In the brand film, youth icon and Sprite brand ambassador, Sharvari enters a lively restaurant, where Comedy King Sunil Grover playfully slips into a series of personas, each unveiling increasingly spicy dishes. With every crescendo of spice, Sprite arrives, giving spicy lovers the choice to enjoy the thrill of each mouthful of spice, sip after sip. Through humour and sensory play, the film shows that Sprite’s crisp, effervescent taste doesn’t just complement spicy, it elevates every bite, giving consumers a zestier way to enjoy their favourite dishes.

As part of the campaign, Sprite is collaborating with popular food and snacking brands including Ching’s, Masterchow, Bingo, Jolochips, Wow! China, and Too Yumm. This will entail engaging activations, and co-branded experiences, further amplifying Sprite’s role as the perfect companion for spice.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Vice President – Marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “India’s love for spicy food runs deep, but what’s remained largely untapped is to pair it with the right kind of beverage. That’s where Sprite naturally steps in. The crisp, lemon-lime twist doesn’t just cool you down, it elevates the whole spicy food experience. With ‘Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka’, we are tapping into this fun pairing and creating a new space for Sprite, beginning a long-term connection we believe will resonate deeply with the Gen Zs.”

Sharvari added, “Sprite has nailed it yet again with the 'Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka' campaign that is fun and relatable. What I really love is how Sprite always comes up with clutter-breaking campaigns that feel fresh and exciting every single time. As a brand, Sprite always aims to connect with Gen Zs and this Ad film is another perfect example of that. The whole idea of pairing spicy food with Sprite makes the taste even better. I can’t wait for everyone to try this combination already.”

Sunil Grover shared, “For me, a great meal is all about the experience, and this campaign really gets that. I can’t say no to spicy food and pairing it with Sprite just feels right. Shooting the ad was so much fun and love how Sprite has spiced it up, literally.”

"India's love affair with spice is legendary, and for Gen Z, it's a badge of honour" said

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India. "We saw an incredible opportunity to connect with that passion in a completely new way. 'Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka' isn't just a campaign, it's an invitation to embrace the thrill of spice like never before."