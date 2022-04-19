Sprite’s new ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign tells audiences to ‘chill’

Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, “Sprite has always been known for refreshing consumer’s mind and body. Now that summer is here, we want to offer a cold Sprite to chill everyone down from the intense summer heat and the everyday heated moments of stress and pressure. ‘Thand Rakh’ urges our audience to grab India’s ultimate refreshing beverage ‘Sprite’ and stay calm as they battle the summer heat and the numerous challenges of the ‘new normal’. Our brands have always sought to add value across various consumption occasions and this summer, Sprite is ready to keep India chill and cool!”