SRK and Technical Guruji unbox realme's new smartphone

In this latest episode of 'Zooming in with Real SRK' episode, the two are seen breaking down the specs of the new realme 12 Pro series.
realme has unveiled its latest realme 12 Pro Series 5G campaign with an unexpected collaboration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and technical expert Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji. The duo unboxes the new realme smartphone in a Tech vs. Bollywood style.
The ad starts with Technical Guruji specifying the features of realme 12 Pro Series 5G as usual in his style. SRK interrupts him as he is unable to understand the tech jargon and volunteers to do the job. He mimics Gaurav's style of starting the unboxing with "Chaliye phir se shuru karte hai" (Let's start again) and explains the features in easy words with a touch of Bollywood.
realme onboarded SRK as its brand ambassador for realme smartphones in May 2023. The announcement was done during the launch time of the realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India.
The ad campaign is a part of nine-minute long video episode of Zooming in with Real SRK, hosted by Gaurav aka Technical Guruji. The video is available on realme's YouTube channel. In a candid interview-style conversation, SRK shares insights into his interests, preferences, and more, offering a genuine glimpse into his personal choices and experiences.
On January 29, 2024, the brand introduced the Realme 12 Pro 5G series in the Indian market emphasising advancements in camera technology and smartphone design. The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and boasts a triple-camera setup at the rear.
Available in Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige colour options, the Realme 12 Pro 5G offers two storage configurations, featuring up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of pricing, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is set at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option is priced at Rs 26,999 in India.