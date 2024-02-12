SRK and Technical Guruji unbox realme's new smartphone

The ad starts with Technical Guruji specifying the features of realme 12 Pro Series 5G as usual in his style. SRK interrupts him as he is unable to understand the tech jargon and volunteers to do the job. He mimics Gaurav's style of starting the unboxing with "Chaliye phir se shuru karte hai" (Let's start again) and explains the features in easy words with a touch of Bollywood.