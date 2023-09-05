SRK and Zee News collaborate ahead of Jawan’s release

The actor is promoting both his upcoming movie as well as Zee News’ marquee show ‘DNA’.
In a rather unusual move, ‘Jawan’, the season’s most anticipated Bollywood release, has been collaborating with various news channels. Shah Rukh Khan and Zee News have recently come together with a 30-second promo that talks about the film as well as Zee News’ marquee show- DNA.
In the ad, Khan is talking about how the show is returning to TV screens with a new host, Sourabh Raj Jain. Simultaneously, he leverages the opportunity to cross-promote his upcoming film. The promo has been running in between shows on Zee News.
This marks Jawan’s second collaboration with a news channel. Earlier this week, SRK also featured in another ad film for the TV9 Network, which promoted the network itself. It's interesting to see SRK and the team behind the movie collaborating with news channels for their promotional efforts. More such collaborations with news channels and Jawan are expected to pan out soon. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7.