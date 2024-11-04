SRK features in an international ad with Megan Fox, Jason Statham

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has recently featured in an international brand ad. He appeared alongside Hollywood stars Megan Fox, Jason Statham, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Amina Khalil and Ismail Mattar.

Advertisment

Khan is in a commercial for Etisalat, a UAE-based telecommunications brand. The ad shows all the celebrities, including Shah Rukh, and highlights how technology helps people accomplish more. Each celebrity resonates with a specific campaign segment and distinct audience demographics, creating natural virality across diverse cultures.

e& unveiled its latest brand positioning, Go for More, inviting audiences worldwide to discover its vast ecosystem of innovative services and solutions. This marks a milestone in e&’s journey to becoming a global technology powerhouse, highlighting its commitment to empowering people and businesses with a full suite of digital experiences, platforms, and tools designed to enrich everyday life and inspire ambition.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, articulated e&’s brand positioning and said: “We want everyone to know what we stand for. We’re a brand that champions the quest for more. Our new brand positioning is both our promise to and our overture for everyone to ‘Go for More’—our customers, shareholders, and ourselves. At our core, we believe everyone deserves a future full of possibilities— that’s what spurs our passion and commitment to deliver value, quality, and empowerment through every interaction.”

Dowidar added, “We also want to share the story of the ‘&’ in our name so everyone knows who we are, what we do, the quality of what we offer, and the breadth and value of our ecosystem— a reminder of how far we’ve come and how far more we will go for our customers, enriching every moment, every day for everyone we reach, empowering them to pursue their more.”

Delivering an extensive portfolio of services to 38 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe, e& brings together emerging brands such as swyp, GoChat, and Onic, focusing on digital-first solutions tailored to digitally savvy audiences seeking flexibility and control in their communication experiences.

Fans were thrilled about the collaboration. One commented, "2024 unexpected collab," while another wrote, "Mega superstar SRK."

On Saturday, November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday. Fans gathered outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, to show their love and support.