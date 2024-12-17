SRK fronts A23’s brand refresh with ‘Yahan Dimaag Jeetega’ campaign

Head Digital Works (A23), an online skill-gaming company has announced its brand refresh with the Yahan Dimaag Jeetega campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. This campaign taps into India's drive to win through skill, highlighting the excitement and sense of achievement that comes with using strategy to succeed. Focused on strategic thinking and skill application, the messaging aligns with A23's action-oriented and customer-focused approach.

Advertisment

The new campaign features two films with Shah Rukh Khan, appealing to players who enjoy the challenge and rewards of strategic gameplay. A23’s product updates, including big challenges, leaderboards, and 24/7 tournaments, emphasise rewarding players for their skills. The films showcase everyday situations where strategic thinking leads to success, mirroring the gameplay on A23 apps. Both films highlight A23’s message of celebrating strategy and wit in online gaming.

Shah Rukh Khan, returns to headline the campaign. Speaking on the new brand films, he said, "In India, we play to win. This is the essence of A23’s new ad as well where users be it in gaming or real life use their minds to succeed. I believe this messaging is an organic fit for A23 and will be relatable for all gaming enthusiasts. I have witnessed the platform evolve into a customer-centric gaming app over the years which truly values its users and celebrates their every win. "

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- marketing, Head Digital Works said, “With ‘Yahaan Dimaag Jeetega’ campaign we want to transform A23 as the ultimate destination for players who value strategic thinking and skills to win. With Shah Rukh Khan, we want to bring home the feeling, the rush and the excitement that comes with winning solely using one’s skills. We hope that these new brand films hit the right chord within our audience given that these are instances picked from our daily lives.”

A23 is also hosting tournaments like ‘Rummy Maha Mela’ that reward players for their strategic prowess, offering a real-life extension of the campaign’s core message. Through the campaign, A23 aims to encourage players to embrace challenges, sharpen their minds, and celebrate every victory as a testament to their intelligence and strategy.