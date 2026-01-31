SRK voices Netflix India's ten-year anniversary film

Ten years ago, Netflix entered India and soon became part of how people laughed, cried, and pressed play one more time. To mark ten years of storytelling in India, Netflix has unveiled a special film that captures this shared journey.

Narrated by Shah Rukh Khan, the film draws on a voice that carries generations of memories and an enduring love for cinema, recalling first films, first fandoms, and the timeless pull of stories that stay with audiences long after the screen fades to black.

Speaking about the film, Vamsi Murthy, senior director, marketing at Netflix India, said, “Over the last ten years, Netflix India has grown alongside its audiences by turning great stories into shared experiences. Our journey is inseparable from the fans who embraced these stories, built fandoms around them, and carried them into everyday conversations. This film is both a celebration of that journey and a promise to keep nurturing stories and creating moments that feel personal, deeply Indian, and rooted in community.”

As Netflix marks a decade in India, the film stands as a tribute to the audiences who made these stories their own and a reminder that when stories are rooted in emotion and authenticity, they don’t just travel far, they stay.