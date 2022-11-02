SRK turns 57: A journey through his ads

Khan has endorsed everything from soaps to cars and pan masala. On the actor's 57th birthday, we take a look at his brand endorsements.
Shah Rukh Khan aka 'Baadshah' of Bollywood has turned 57 today. Having spent more than three decades in Bollywood, SRK has been one of the most recognisable figures in cinema and it will not be wrong to call him a favourite of brands across categories.
To celebrate the stars 57th birthday, PVR Cinemas is screening his iconic movie, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' across 25+ cinemas in 18 cities namely Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh among others on November 2, 2022.
Over the years, Khan has endorsed everything from soaps to cars and pan masala. According to Forbes Rich List 2021, the total net worth of Khan is 690 million dollars. Khan has been associated with brands like Pepsi, Cadbury, BYJU'S, Hyundai and many more.
On his 57th birthday, let's take a look at some of his iconic ad-films:
Thums Up
Thums Up has partnered with Shah Rukh Khan, to present the #ThumsUpStrong platform. In the new campaign, the brand also asserts its strong flavours and positions itself as more than a soft drink. The campaign, conceptualied by Ogilvy, celebrates the coming together of two iconic Indian names—the largest carbonated beverage in the country Thums Up, and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Cadbury Celebrations
Cadbury, wanted to do something for small businesses who’d suffered amid the pandemic last year and, unlike big businesses, cannot bounce back with minimum difficulty.
So, the chocolate maker got King Khan to become the face and voice of these small shops and businesses; they couldn’t have asked for a better endorsement for their peak season.
Hyundai Motors India
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced its new campaign with the 6- and 7-Seater SUV – ALCAZAR, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma.
Shah Rukh Khan was the face of the Hyundai Santro when it was launched in the Indian market in late 1990s.
Lux
Khan has worked for LUX commercials in the past. He began his journey as a 'Lux girl' in 2005.
Pepsi
In the early 90s Shah Rukh Khan was appointed as the brand diplomat for Pepsi. The actor went on to deliver ads for the brand from the 1990s till 2011.
A23
India’s leading multi-gaming platform, A23, recently announced the launch of its new brand campaign with its brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan. Through these films, the brand aims to showcase its overall gaming prowess in a quirky yet relatable manner for rummy and promotes the importance of responsible gaming.