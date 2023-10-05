St. Botanica launches digital campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Moroccan Argan Hair Care Range

The campaign emphasises St.Botanica's commitment to providing consumers with the world's finest ingredients in their self-care products. With a range of luxurious, potent blends containing Argan Oil sourced all the way from Morocco, the campaign shines a spotlight on St.Botanica's core principles: using powerful ingredients from around the world, crafting rich and effective formulations, ensuring products are free of harmful chemicals, and conducting rigorous scientific testing for guaranteed results. Leveraging Kareena Kapoor Khan's appeal, the digital video campaign engages new generations of consumers, emphasising the brand's promise of delivering high-quality ingredients in their self-care essentials.