St. Botanica launches digital campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Moroccan Argan Hair Care Range

The campaign highlights the brand promise of sourcing the world’s finest ingredients to provide the best hair care solutions.
St.Botanica, a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand and part of South Asia's largest beauty and personal care conglomerate Good Glamm Group, has launched a new DVC featuring actor and brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan for their Moroccan Argan Hair Care range, underlining the brand’s promise of curating the world’s finest ingredients to create effective self-care products.
The campaign emphasises St.Botanica's commitment to providing consumers with the world's finest ingredients in their self-care products. With a range of luxurious, potent blends containing Argan Oil sourced all the way from Morocco, the campaign shines a spotlight on St.Botanica's core principles: using powerful ingredients from around the world, crafting rich and effective formulations, ensuring products are free of harmful chemicals, and conducting rigorous scientific testing for guaranteed results. Leveraging Kareena Kapoor Khan's appeal, the digital video campaign engages new generations of consumers, emphasising the brand's promise of delivering high-quality ingredients in their self-care essentials.
“At St.Botanica, our core focus and commitment lies in using the world's finest ingredients in our products, ensuring that our customers experience unparalleled quality and luxury in their haircare rituals. Our latest DVC and partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan further enhances the essence of St.Botanica's philosophy and strengthens our dedication to providing consumers with the very best in self-care." stated Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, Good Glamm Group.
Expressing her excitement, actor and brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “My association with St.Botanica has spanned for more than a year now, and during this time, I've wholeheartedly embraced the brand's core philosophy. St.Botanica is dedicated to providing toxin-free products with meticulously created formulations featuring the world's finest ingredients. My experience with the products and deep resonance with the brand's values fuels my excitement to be a part of St.Botanica's journey.”