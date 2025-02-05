Standard Chartered launches global wealth campaign in India

Standard Chartered Bank launched its latest global wealth campaign in India. The global campaign, ‘Now’s your time for wealth’, created in partnership with Publicis Groupe, Hong Kong and Singapore. The campaign highlights the bank’s global network and wealth investment solutions. In India, it targets the growing affluent segment, including ‘Global Indians.’

The campaign highlights the risks of delaying wealth planning and showcases Standard Chartered’s key strengths—its global network, client services, and expertise in wealth solutions. It targets affluent clients, including Global Indians, Global Chinese, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Standard Chartered's global wealth campaign focuses on data-driven and personalised client engagement. The campaign will run across airports, city locations, print, film, and media partnerships in seven markets: India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, Taiwan, and the UAE.

Aditya Mandloi, managing director, head of wealth and retail banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “India remains a key market for the Bank, and this campaign underscores our commitment to the Affluent segment by offering a comprehensive suite of international wealth and banking solutions. It resonates with our core clients - ‘Global Indians’ - who embody India’s growth story while pursuing global aspirations and ambitions. With our deep market expertise and extensive international network, Standard Chartered is uniquely positioned to support them on their wealth management journey.”

Haymans Fung, global head, marketing for wealth and retail banking, said, “The genesis of our campaign is inspired by our clients and their wealth ambitions, now and in the future. We wanted to break away from the norms of speaking esoterically to the meaning of wealth planning, and instead espouse a refreshingly human and direct tone that is in lockstep with the reality of our client needs and ambitions. We are excited to unveil our “Now’s your time for wealth” campaign across our network and let the power of the creatives tell the Standard Chartered story.”