Standard Chartered rolls out phase two of ‘Now’s Your Time for Wealth’ ad

Standard Chartered has launched the second phase of its global wealth campaign, Now’s Your Time for Wealth, extending the initiative in India with a focus on investment insights aimed at affluent and globally connected investors.

According to the bank, the content is designed to give investors access to frequent and timely intelligence aligned with changing market conditions.

In India, the campaign targets the growing wealth and affluent segment, including what the bank describes as ‘Global Indians’. The second phase introduces new editorial partnerships and digital content releases intended to amplify CIO perspectives across a wider audience.

The campaign is structured around three themes: cross-border wealth, wealth expertise and navigating volatile markets. It is being rolled out as an integrated campaign across out-of-home advertising, linear and connected television, digital media and owned platforms.

“Investors today are navigating a far more complex landscape, with geopolitical developments and market shifts influencing decisions across borders. With this next phase of our ‘Now’s Your Time for Wealth’ campaign, we aim to give clients clearer access to the insights and connections that matter most. By combining our international network with our 170 years of expertise, and timely perspectives from our chief investment office, we are committed to supporting clients in making confident, well-informed decisions wherever they are in their wealth journey,” said Haymans Fung, global head of Marketing for Wealth and Retail Banking at Standard Chartered.

“At Standard Chartered, we empower our affluent clients with deep market insights and expertise to invest confidently. Through Standard Chartered Group’s extensive international network and four wealth hubs, timely intelligence from our chief investment office, and tailored investment opportunities, we help our clients take advantage of the right opportunities at the right time,” said Aditya Mandloi, managing director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

The first phase of the campaign was rolled out in January 2025 and included out-of-home advertising across airports and city locations, print placements, and film and content partnerships across markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, Taiwan, the UAE and India.