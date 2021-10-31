Stanza Living’s new campaign promises COVID-safe accommodations to youngsters

Its first campaign ‘Loved by you, Approved by moms’ shows how it caters to both the youngsters’ tastes and also the concerns of their mothers.
As colleges across India are now reopening after months of closure due to COVID, migrant students are travelling back to the cities where their colleges are located. As many offices are also returning to normal operations, youngsters are also migrating out of their home cities for jobs.
But this brings with it the concern of where will they stay in the new city? Parents are worried about sending their wards back to the PGs and hostels of the pre-pandemic times due to the fear of contracting the virus.
In its first campaign ‘Loved by you, Approved by moms’, Stanza Living, a managed accommodation company offering dedicated solutions for students and working professionals, addresses this concern. Through the three films, the brand shows how its accommodations cater to both the youngsters’ tastes and also the concerns of their mothers.
Sahil Chopra, VP – marketing and communications, Stanza Living, said, “Parents and children rarely ever agree on anything. But with our product proposition, we are confident of bringing them together on the same page. Through the campaign, we are showcasing our top-notch residences – perfect for youngsters who are eager to live in a place that truly matches their tastes. At the same time, we are giving a peek into our robust COVID safety protocols, and a strict ‘no room for error’ policy that gets nods from parents.”
The digitally-native campaign kickstarts with the three teaser films that depict the parental paranoia in today's times. After nearly two years of the pandemic, the youngsters are heading back to their colleges and workplaces. But the concerns of hygiene and safety are keeping moms off the idea of returning to the regular PGs, hostels and other rental spaces.
In the films, we see the conflict being resolved when some mom-youngster duos visit Stanza Living properties and each of them are amazed by what they see. Great facilities (vibrant rooms, fun common areas and delicious food) for the youngster, and stringent COVID protocols/measures for the moms. The films use the creative device of a dream-like trance that delivers the message ‘Loved by you, Approved by moms’.
The campaign is targeted at both the parents and the students, and young working professionals across Tier-I and II cities. Stanza Living has also engaged social media content creators to spread the word.
Launching with YouTube ad films, the campaign will be promoted across social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Sharechat; digital content and OTT platforms like Zee5, Disney-Hotstar, SonyLIV, Moj, Roposo, Voot, MX TakaTak, Inshorts; and DTH platforms like Airtel Xstream.
Stanza Living currently has an inventory of 70,000-plus beds across 22 cities. A tech-enabled, community living concept, it was co-founded by Sandeep Dalmia and Anindya Dutta in 2017. Dalmia is an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering and IIM Ahmedabad, and Dutta is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad.
It is backed by marquee global investors like Alpha Wave Incubation, Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix, Accel Partners and Alteria Capital.