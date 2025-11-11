Star Health uses generative AI to create new insurance ad films

Star Health Insurance has launched a new campaign created entirely using generative AI - a first for India’s insurance sector. The initiative blends human insight with machine-driven creativity to craft relatable stories that connect modern lifestyles with the brand’s message: 'Health Insurance Lena Smart Hai.'

Advertisment

The campaign features three short films inspired by everyday personalities — a passionate foodie, an avid traveller, and a multitasking professional.





“At STAR Health, our goal has always been to simplify the way people think about Health Insurance. This campaign brings together everyday moments to convey why Health Insurance Lena Smart Hai. By combining human insight with AI-enabled storytelling, we are speaking directly to the next generation of Indian consumers and reaffirming our commitment to keeping customers at the center of every decision,” said Anand Roy, MD & CEO, STAR Health Insurance.



The use of generative AI enabled the creation of cinematic visuals featuring detailed environments, expressive characters, and realistic motion. Through AI-driven tools, the team achieved greater visual depth while retaining the emotional tone of conventional storytelling.

The campaign highlights how emerging technology can be used to enhance narrative expression and streamline communication for audiences in an increasingly digital environment.