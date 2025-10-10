Star Plus does an Ariel’s Share The Load, but for parenting

With Share The Load, P&G’s Ariel exposed the deeply entrenched inequalities of Indian households. For over a decade, its campaigns have highlighted the ways domestic chores disproportionately fall on women, nudging viewers to reflect and slowly, to change.

Star Plus now attempts a similar conversation, focusing on a single dimension of domestic inequality: parenting. Why should the burden of raising children fall squarely on mothers’ shoulders? It is a question that hits home for many, and the channel’s #NotJustMoms campaign aims to answer it.

In a minute-long film, a husband scolds his wife at a restaurant over their young son’s poor table manners, concerned about how it might reflect on their family. When the mother points out that he could step in, he brushes it off as “a mother’s job.”

Other moments follow. A father directs his wife to correct their teenage daughter’s wardrobe choices, while another man praises a daughter’s achievements only to compare them to a son’s, and dismiss her mother.

The film culminates with Tulsi Virani, iconic protagonist of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, urging fathers to step up. She reminds viewers that times have changed and parenting is a shared responsibility. Audiences are then invited to share their thoughts online using the hashtag.

The premise is undeniably important, and the intent laudable. Yet the execution feels uneven. The examples, while real, are presented in a way that may provoke defensiveness rather than reflection. Unlike Share The Load, which gently stirs introspection before prompting change, this film risks making viewers react rather than reconsider.

Tulsi Virani’s presence is a double-edged sword. While iconic, she may not connect with today’s young parents. Her show was not exactly progressive, and viewers are aware of that.

What the film really needed were relatable, lived-in stories that make viewers pause and reflect, a single narrative that lingers rather than three quick-fire examples squeezed into a 60-second spot. The intention is there, but the delivery leaves room for refinement.