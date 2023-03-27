Star Sports celebrates 15 years of MS Dhoni with ‘Subtitled Feed’ for hearing impaired

The new innovative feature will provide live match commentary subtitles, catering to the needs of differently abled fans.
Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, launches a ‘Subtitled Feed’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in sports broadcasting in India, for the hearing impaired. The new innovative feature will provide live match commentary subtitles, catering to the needs of differently abled fans. To celebrate 15 years of MS Dhoni in IPL and the launch of the landmark initiative, Star Sports launched a special promo that brings out the love that all fans have for MS Dhoni. Viewers can now experience the ‘Shor’ that comes along while watching their favourite cricketers like MS Dhoni, who has transcended the ideology of just being a player, but now an emotion.
The promo film showcases fans of MS Dhoni chant his name in a packed stadium, showcasing the passion and emotion that he can bring out among cricket aficionados. This has become an emotion that has been seen time and time again in the TATA IPL, and this season all kinds of fans can experience every second of ‘Thala’s adrenaline-pumping moments differently on television, drawing them closer to their favourite player.
Commentating on the launch of the film and the innovative feature, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "Star Sports has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the viewing experience for fans. We are proud to introduce the Subtitled Feed, a ground-breaking technology that aims to make the excitement of the TATA IPL 2023 accessible to everyone, including differently-abled fans. By providing live subtitles of commentary, the innovative feed ensures that no one is left out of the action that only the IPL can bring. With this latest technological advancement, we are bringing fans closer to the game, allowing them to experience the ‘Shor’ of the IPL like never before."
The launch of the ‘Subtitle Feed’ represents a significant step forward for the TATA IPL 2023. Star Sports remains committed to ensuring that every viewer and fan can experience the excitement, fervor and flavor of the tournament with the latest innovations in sports broadcasting.