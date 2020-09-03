Star Sports celebrates the human spirit in the run-up to Dream11 IPL

The ad campaign aims to bring everyone together for the IPL.
The Coronavirus induced lockdown was a severe test of our character as we saw our world disrupt and change forever. While this change took shape, there was, in reaction, a rise in people or heroes who took steps to help the ones affected.
A lady who uploads her cooking videos online but also feeds the helpless street kids, neighbours who're there for you no matter what, in this case, a job loss, and how can we forget our doctors? The ones at the frontlines against this dreaded virus...
"Social distancing wali doori hai... Par apnepan waali feeling bhi poori hai". And it's the same "apnepan'" or ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ that Star Sports wants to celebrate in its new ad campaign for the upcoming Dream11 IPL.
“As a country, we have always come together during testing times and we have seen the same over the last few months. There has been a greater sense of community and empathy that has demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit. The ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ campaign has been created with this same ethos. Dream11 IPL is the most-watched sporting event in the country and this year, it is even more special. The campaign builds on the sense of community and signals towards the much-needed emotion of hope,” said Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports.
Dream11 IPL will be held in the UAE this year, from September 19 till November 10. The afternoon matches will start at 3.30 p.m. (IST) and the night matches will start at 7.30 p.m.