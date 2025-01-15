Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar launch ‘SKYball’ campaign for Ind-Eng T20I series

India will host England in a five-match T20I series starting January 22. Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar launched the ‘SKYball’ campaign film featuring India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

The campaign film highlights Suryakumar Yadav and his team’s batting style. It emphasises that T20 cricket thrives on high-scoring matches. The series will showcase England's Bazball approach, led by coach Brendon McCullum, against India. The campaign film is set in a space agency's mission control room, showing cricket balls flying towards the moon at high speed. The film uses this as a metaphor for the big-hitting abilities of players from both teams. A scientist asks Suryakumar Yadav to spare the moon from his powerful shots. As more cricket balls from English players pass by, the film ends with Yadav preparing to hit another shot, saying, “Sorry guys. Moon, see you soon!” setting up the upcoming T20I series between India and England.

“Every time we take the field, we are always looking to push the boundaries that help aim consistently for the moonshot. This rivalry has been among the most iconic and competitive ones for decades now, and even more so for the fans who are looking forward to witnessing some exciting cricket in our backyard,” said Suryakumar Yadav, India T20I Captain and the protagonist of the film.

“The campaign is a tribute to how the Blues, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, have taken power-hitting to a new high. Add the English power-hitters into the mix, and a sumptuous buffet of sixes is about to be served,” said Vikram Passi, head of marketing – sports, JioStar.

The five-match T20I series starts on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The ODI series begins on February 6 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. The T20I series will broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from January 22, 2025.