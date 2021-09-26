Star Sports, ICC launch ‘Live The Game’ anthem ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

Composed by music director Amit Trivedi, the anthem focuses on the younger generation, who would like to play an active role in the tournament.
Cricket teams from around the world are set to battle it out for one of the most awaited sports events this year, the Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17. Star Sports, in association with the International Cricket Council (ICC), has just released an anthem titled ‘Live the Game’ ahead of the tournament.
The anthem is conceptualised by Star Sports’ internal creative team along with the ICC. Highlighting cricket as a sport that transcends boundaries, with fans across the globe, the campaign shows the joy it brings along with the fierce competition among various teams.
Composed by popular music director Amit Trivedi, ‘Live the Game’ focuses on the younger generation, who don’t want to be mere spectators, but play an active role in furthering the tournament’s narrative. The anthem also features animation, executed by BAT Collective. Characters in the pulsating track have been beautifully crafted into 3D figures, designed by Red Knuckles.
Speaking about the anthem’s launch ahead of the tournament, Sanjog Gupta, head - sports, Star and Disney India, said, “The Men's T20 World Cup is one of the biggest events on the global sports landscape. Its stature and allure serve as the ideal platform to recruit new fans, re-engage current fans and bolster the connect of the game. The USP of this campaign is the visual rendition of the invite and its trendy music amplifying the immersive #LiveTheGame proposition.”
“The creative team at Star worked closely with the ICC and award-winning international talent to develop the animated narrative, with a view to attract young fans, who relate to gaming as much as to watching sports. The visual narrative is complemented by an addictive anthem, which has been composed by Amit Trivedi, to build the spectacle of the event. With this campaign, we hope to excite new fans from Gen Z and elevate core fans' anticipation for the tournament.”
Claire Furlong, ICC’s general manager for marketing and communication, added, “We are excited to be launching this film ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup, which is so different to anything we have delivered before. Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world, and we wanted to put our young fans in the heart of the action, alongside their heroes, and allow them to live the game.”
“Partnering with Star Sports and Amit Trivedi to create the animation and music for the campaign, has given us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fact that India are our hosts, despite the event being staged in Oman and the UAE. I hope cricket fans enjoy watching and listening to this, as much as we enjoyed creating it.”
You can watch the tournament live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.