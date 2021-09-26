Star Sports, ICC launch ‘Live The Game’ anthem ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

“The creative team at Star worked closely with the ICC and award-winning international talent to develop the animated narrative, with a view to attract young fans, who relate to gaming as much as to watching sports. The visual narrative is complemented by an addictive anthem, which has been composed by Amit Trivedi, to build the spectacle of the event. With this campaign, we hope to excite new fans from Gen Z and elevate core fans' anticipation for the tournament.”