Star Sports launches ‘India ki har saans mein Kabaddi’ with Balakrishna, Sudeep and Tiger

The star-studded campaign for PKL season 10 features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kichcha Sudeep and Tiger Shroff together in a ‘battle of breaths’.
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has unleashed a campaign to mark the arrival of tenth season. The campaign film, titled 'India Ki Har Saans Mein Kabaddi' showcases a trio of stars from Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood, symbolising the blend of silver screen glamour and the robustness of India's cherished sport.
The broadcaster created a period drama promo with each superstar guiding their tribes in a quest to conquer the ‘battle of breaths’ – seamlessly intertwining Kabaddi with a narrative of grand proportions.
Speaking of the collaboration, Shroff said ,“I am extremely excited for Pro- Kabaddi League 10. With the theme 'India ki har saans mein kabaddi', I am thrilled to be the face of a sport that is truly Indian, one that goes beyond boundaries and embodies the spirit of fearlessness and courage, echoing the undying essence of our nation."
Sudeep commented, “As we gear up for the 10th season of Pro Kabaddi, I'm thrilled to be part of this adrenaline-fueled journey. Drawing inspiration from the virtues of bulls, synonymous with strength and determination, I am also enthusiastic about bringing alive 'Kannadiga ki Har Saans mein kabaddi'. This sentiment not only reflects the spirit of Karnataka but also pays homage to the unwavering support and indomitable spirit of the Kannadiga community, mirroring the resilience and courage embodied by the revered bulls.
“Let's come together as tribes, as we breathe life into the arena and make every breath resonate with the essence of Kabaddi. This sentiment goes beyond, echoing the physical and mental strength that resonates with Kabaddi athletes. 'Telugites ki har saans mein Kabaddi' is a call to embrace the vigour, determination, and spirit that Kabaddi represents in this region, weaving it into the very fabric of our cultural identity”, added Balakrishna.
PKL season 10 will be held in the home cities of all 12 franchises after a four-year break, featuring matches from December 2, 2023.