Star Sports launches new promo feat. Ranveer Singh for Premier League 2022-23

The promo film features the Bollywood star experiencing quirky instances of fans expressing their undying passion for the Premier League, its clubs, and players. Be it the new parents who have decided their child’s fandom for Chelsea before agreeing on his name, or a fan expressing himself to his partner about the brilliance of Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, the promo film has an exciting and peppy buzz to it. Another instance in the promo showcases a couple set for their Manchester United themed engagement, only to be a little disappointed when Ranveer, a die-hard Arsenal fan, jovially turned down their offer of supporting the Red Devils. In another scenario, an elderly man comically celebrates Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool as the crowd watches on.