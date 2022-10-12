Star Sports launches new promo feat. Ranveer Singh for Premier League 2022-23

It’s been a pulsating start to the new season of the Premier League 2022-23 with some surprising results and phenomenal goals during the first seven weeks of the campaign. Football fans in India and across the globe have been treated to memorable matches already. Be it a dream start for Arsenal by winning eight of their first nine games, Erling Haaland wreaking havoc against all oppositions or Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the milestone of 700 club goals in his career, there has been entertainment guaranteed in every match to satiate the unlimited passion of fans.
Taking the excitement a notch higher with an exciting line-up of blockbuster fixtures from October, Star Sports, India’s Home of Sports and official broadcaster of the tournament, releases its brand new promo featuring Premier League brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.
The promo film features the Bollywood star experiencing quirky instances of fans expressing their undying passion for the Premier League, its clubs, and players. Be it the new parents who have decided their child’s fandom for Chelsea before agreeing on his name, or a fan expressing himself to his partner about the brilliance of Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, the promo film has an exciting and peppy buzz to it. Another instance in the promo showcases a couple set for their Manchester United themed engagement, only to be a little disappointed when Ranveer, a die-hard Arsenal fan, jovially turned down their offer of supporting the Red Devils. In another scenario, an elderly man comically celebrates Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool as the crowd watches on.
This latest promo forms a part of Star Sports’ campaign #PassionUnlimited for this season of the Premier League. The theme describes the emotions that grip fans in a way only the Premier League can and encourages them to become fanatics of the beautiful game while supporting a club.