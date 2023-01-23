Star Sports launches new promo for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament.
Indian cricket has paved way to a generation of women heroes, who have been at the pinnacle of bringing glory to India in the past few years. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the horizon, cricket aficionados of all ages, both young and old, have found idols in these women superstars, and are ready to support the Indian Women’s team journey. Emphasising the significance of this journey, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the marquee ICC event, launches its promo which recognises the presence of a new brand of cricket and its heroes.
The promo, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates viewers and fans that there’s a new wave of intense, engaging, and dynamic cricket which has come to the fore and riding on this new wave are the India Women’s team, who have made immense strides in their cricketing prowess. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup presents the Indian team with its biggest challenge yet, to bring home the laurels of an ICC trophy for the first time ever, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’.
Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”
The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament. India had a strong campaign in the previous edition of the World Cup, reaching the final and only falling short to Australia. With renewed energy and enthusiasm in the squad, having a blend of both experience and youth, India will be looking to go that extra step and win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.