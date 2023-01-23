Star Sports launches new promo for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”